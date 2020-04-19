CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 816 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.