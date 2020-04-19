NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,112. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

