CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.15 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

