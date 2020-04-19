Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

