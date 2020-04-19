DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,664 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $279.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.83.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

