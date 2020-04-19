Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

