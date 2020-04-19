Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.