Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

