Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.