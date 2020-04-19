Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

