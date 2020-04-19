DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.40 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,135,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

