DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,858 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $228.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.