FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lowered by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $46.21 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

