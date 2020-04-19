Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $401.51 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

