GYM Group (LON:GYM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GYM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.43 ($4.08).

GYM opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.17) on Friday. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

