Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

