FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Apr 19th, 2020

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

LON MCL opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

