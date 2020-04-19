Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Southern stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

