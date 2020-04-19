SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA upped their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.61.

NYSE:SE opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. SEA has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SEA by 63.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SEA by 27.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 87,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,871,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

