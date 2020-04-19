SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA upped their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.61.

NYSE:SE opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. SEA has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in SEA by 63.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SEA by 27.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 87,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,871,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

