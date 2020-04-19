ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

