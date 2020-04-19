iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 20,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,343 call options.

TUR stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 556,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 271,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

