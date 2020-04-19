Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

Apr 19th, 2020

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €46.00 ($53.49) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($48.42).

FRA ZAL opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Friday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.08 and a 200-day moving average of €41.20.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

