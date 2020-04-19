Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

