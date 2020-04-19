Kornit Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,031% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.56. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

