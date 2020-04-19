Morgan Stanley Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.