Morgan Stanley Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,668,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GYM Group Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
GYM Group Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Oxford Instruments PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group
Oxford Instruments PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club
Southern Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Southern Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
SEA Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
SEA Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ScanSource Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
ScanSource Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report