Surgery Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,023% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of SGRY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

