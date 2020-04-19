Surgery Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,023% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.
SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
Shares of SGRY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
