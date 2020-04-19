Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.64 ($48.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.08 and its 200 day moving average is €41.20.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.