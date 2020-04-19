Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.64 ($48.42).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.08 and its 200 day moving average is €41.20.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GYM Group Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
GYM Group Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Oxford Instruments PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group
Oxford Instruments PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club
Southern Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Southern Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
SEA Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
SEA Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ScanSource Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
ScanSource Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report