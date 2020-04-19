AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 67,100 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,007.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 690,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,583,778.04.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 63,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,367.60.

On Monday, April 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 66,800 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,401.16.

On Thursday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,778 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,476.71.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $292.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.