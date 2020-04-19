Parker-Hannifin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 610 call options.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,780,000 after buying an additional 106,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,877,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

