Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.64 ($48.42).

ZAL stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.20. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

GYM Group Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Oxford Instruments PT Lowered to GBX 1,395 at Jefferies Financial Group
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Morses Club
Southern Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
SEA Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ScanSource Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
