Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.64 ($48.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.20. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.