Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALXN. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

