Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Trading Up 38.8%

Shares of Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) were up 38.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBCF shares. Macquarie cut Adelaide Brighton to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adelaide Brighton from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

