Country Trust Bank Has $76,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.88. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

