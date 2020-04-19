Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.