Busey Wealth Management Sells 373 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

