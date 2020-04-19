16,859 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

