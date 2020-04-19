Busey Wealth Management Sells 286 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 181.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.71. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

