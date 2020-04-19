Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.07 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

