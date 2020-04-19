Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $753.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.28. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

