Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

