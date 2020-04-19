Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

