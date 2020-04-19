Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,712 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000.

Shares of BATS XSHD opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

