Allworth Financial LP Buys 5,232 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

