Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.