Allworth Financial LP Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.