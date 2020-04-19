Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 16,489,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $61.06 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $71.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,662 shares of company stock worth $11,712,365. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

