Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

