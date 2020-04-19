Allred Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

