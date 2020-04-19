Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

