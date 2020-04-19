Allworth Financial LP Has $148,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1,492.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

